Takung Art Co (TKAT) drops 14.82% for September 20

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSE: TKAT) shares dropped 14.82%, or $1.3 per share, to close Monday at $7.47. After opening the day at $8.27, shares of Takung Art Co fluctuated between $8.39 and $7.40. 1,302,371 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 16,012,163. Monday's activity brought Takung Art Co’s market cap to $87,155,807.

Takung Art Co is headquartered in Room 1105 Wing On Plaza, 62 Mody Road Tst..

About Takung Art Co Ltd

Takung Art Co., Ltd. enables China's growing middle class to invest in fine art and collectibles through three proprietary online platforms: Takung Unit, which facilitates trading and shared ownership of Asian and international fine art; Unit+, which facilitates trading and shared ownership of Asian and international collectibles; and Takung Online, an e-commerce platform enabling artists to promote and sell entire pieces of artwork directly to buyers. Takung is headquartered in Hong Kong and operates primarily in Hong Kong through its direct wholly-owned subsidiary Hong Kong Takung Art Company Limited and its two wholly-owned subsidiaries in Shanghai and Tianjin that facilitate service and support to its PRC-based traders on the Company's platform.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

