Take-Two Interactive Software, (TTWO) Rises 3.89% on May 11

Today Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is trading 3.89% up.

The latest price, as of 12:13:39 est, was $107.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, has risen $4.03 so far today.

1,930,229 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Take-Two Interactive Software, has a YTD change of 41.71%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. Take-Two Interactive Software develops and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services.

