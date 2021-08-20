Take-Two Interactive Software, (TTWO) gains 0.40% in Light Trading on August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TTWO - Market Data & News Trade

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), a New York, New York, company, gained to close at $162.27 Thursday after gaining $0.65 (0.40%) on volume of 767,290 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $163.80 to a low of $160.76 while Take-Two Interactive Software,’s market cap now stands at $18,907,429,571.

Take-Two Interactive Software, currently has roughly 5800 employees.

About Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. Take-Two Interactive Software develops and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

