Take-Two Interactive Software, (TTWO) falls 1.86% for September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TTWO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: TTWO) stock fell $2.82, accounting for a 1.86% decrease. Take-Two Interactive Software, opened at $150.32 before trading between $151.95 and $147.12 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Take-Two Interactive Software,’s market cap fall to $17,342,588,386 on 1,030,442 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,103,145.

Take-Two Interactive Software, employs around 5800 people with a head office in New York, New York.

About Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. Take-Two Interactive Software develops and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services.

Visit Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office says the state will put $1.75 billion into a new California Housing Accelerator.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bill Gates Raises More Than $1 Billion for Clean Energy Technology CVS Health To Hire 25,000 in Virtual Career Event Friday September 24 President Biden's New Alliance With Australia and Britain Angers France and European Union California Governor Newsom Signs Affordable Housing Law