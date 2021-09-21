Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC) falls 2.07% in Light Trading on September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TLC - Market Data & News Trade

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: TLC) shares fell 2.07%, or $0.15 per share, to close Monday at $7.25. After opening the day at $7.30, shares of Taiwan Liposome Company fluctuated between $7.30 and $6.98. 9,542 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 15,315. Monday's activity brought Taiwan Liposome Company’s market cap to $298,749,895.

Taiwan Liposome Company is headquartered in Taipei, Taipei..

