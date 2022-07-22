Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Gains 14.99% on July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRHC - Market Data & News Trade

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ: TRHC) has gained $0.61 (14.99%) and is currently sitting at $4.70, as of 12:11:30 est on July 22.

8,326,440 shares have been traded today.

The Company has increased 69.58% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 31.72% over the last 30 days.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Tabula Rasa HealthCare visit the company profile.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc

Tabula Rasa HealthCare provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals to optimize medication regimens and reduce medication-related risk, specifically targeting adverse drug events. TRHC's technology solutions, including DoseMeRx™ and MedWise™, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based payment results.

To get more information on Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles