Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) falls 6.90% in Active Trading on January 25

Today, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: TRHC) stock fell $0.91, accounting for a 6.90% decrease. Tabula Rasa HealthCare opened at $12.86 before trading between $13.07 and $12.18 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s market cap fall to $315,825,722 on 355,473 shares -above their 30-day average of 302,017.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc

Tabula Rasa HealthCare provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals to optimize medication regimens and reduce medication-related risk, specifically targeting adverse drug events. TRHC's technology solutions, including DoseMeRx™ and MedWise™, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based payment results.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

