Today, Sysco Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: SYY) stock fell $1.02, accounting for a 1.38% decrease. Sysco. opened at $74.62 before trading between $75.66 and $73.15 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Sysco.’s market cap fall to $37,437,563,369 on 1,679,975 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,437,169.

Sysco. employs around 69000 people with a head office in Houston, Texas.

About Sysco Corp.

ysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

