Synthetic (SYN) falls 2.72% on Moderate Volume August 10

Today, Synthetic Biologics Inc Inc’s (NYSE: SYN) stock fell $0.0141, accounting for a 2.72% decrease. Synthetic opened at $0.52 before trading between $0.52 and $0.50 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Synthetic’s market cap fall to $66,641,868 on 1,202,512 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,610,310.

About Synthetic Biologics Inc

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. is a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company's lead candidates are: (1) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent (a) microbiome damage, (b) Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), (c) overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, (d) the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and (e) acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients, and (2) SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) produced under cGMP conditions and intended to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

