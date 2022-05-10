Synovus (SNV) Falls 2.60% on May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SNV - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) are down 2.60% Tuesday.

As of 12:13:40 est, Synovus is currently sitting at $39.48 and has fallen $1.05 per share.

Synovus has moved 10.84% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 15.18% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-19.

About Synovus Financial Corp.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $53 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 289 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's 'Most Reputable Banks' by American Banker and the Reputation Institute.

