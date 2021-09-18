Synnex (SNX) falls 3.17% to Close at $115.29 on September 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SNX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, TD Synnex Inc’s (NYSE: SNX) stock fell $3.77, accounting for a 3.17% decrease. Synnex opened at $118.44 before trading between $118.50 and $114.91 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Synnex’s market cap fall to $5,987,534,846 on 611,141 shares -above their 30-day average of 161,642.

About TD Synnex

SYNNEX Corporation is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

