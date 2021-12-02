Synlogic (SYBX) falls 2.81% in Active Trading on December 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SYBX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Synlogic Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SYBX) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 2.81% decrease. Synlogic opened at $2.55 before trading between $2.55 and $2.40 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Synlogic’s market cap fall to $168,696,351 on 704,661 shares -above their 30-day average of 321,202.

About Synlogic Inc

Synlogic™ is bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine. With a premiere synthetic biology platform that leverages a reproducible, modular approach to microbial engineering, Synlogic designs Synthetic Biotic therapeutics that target validated underlying biology to treat disease in new ways. Synlogic's proprietary pipeline includes Synthetic Biotics for the treatment of metabolic disorders including Phenylketonuria (PKU) and Enteric Hyperoxaluria (HOX). The company is also building a portfolio of partner-able assets in immunology and oncology.

Visit Synlogic Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Synlogic Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Synlogic Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Profiting From Energy Efficient Cryptocurrency Mining Is AI Ready for Prime Time: Jeff Kagan Stocks Close Broadly Lower as Powell Signals Faster Tapering by Fed UK Regulator Rules Facebook Must Sell Giphy