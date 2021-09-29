Syneos Health (SYNH) falls 4.92% in Active Trading on September 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SYNH - Market Data & News Trade

Syneos Health Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: SYNH) shares fell 4.92%, or $4.65 per share, to close Tuesday at $89.81. After opening the day at $93.89, shares of Syneos Health fluctuated between $94.26 and $88.96. 726,161 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 567,228. Tuesday's activity brought Syneos Health’s market cap to $9,293,821,522.

Syneos Health is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina, and employs more than 23000 people.

About Syneos Health Inc - Class A

Syneos Health is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – we bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com.

