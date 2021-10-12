Syneos Health (SYNH) falls 1.97% to Close at $86.01 on October 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SYNH - Market Data & News Trade

Syneos Health Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: SYNH), a Morrisville, North Carolina, company, fell to close at $86.01 Monday after losing $1.73 (1.97%) on volume of 231,916 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $88.71 to a low of $85.94 while Syneos Health’s market cap now stands at $8,900,585,559.

Syneos Health currently has roughly 23000 employees.

About Syneos Health Inc - Class A

Syneos Health is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – we bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com.

Visit Syneos Health Inc - Class A’s profile for more information.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

