Synchrony (SYF) falls 2.40% in Light Trading on September 20

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) shares fell 2.40%, or $1.16 per share, to close Monday at $47.28. After opening the day at $46.82, shares of Synchrony fluctuated between $47.50 and $46.00. 5,058,758 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 5,475,456. Monday's activity brought Synchrony’s market cap to $26,935,374,204.

Synchrony is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut..

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony is a premier consumer financial services company. The Company delivers a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables its partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. It's one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; it also offers co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

The Daily Fix

Americans opened their wallets and spent last month, giving retail sales an unexpected rebound after plunging the month before, the US Commerce Department reported Thursday.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office says the state will put $1.75 billion into a new California Housing Accelerator.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

