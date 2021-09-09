Synchronoss (SNCR) falls 3.13% in Light Trading on September 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SNCR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Synchronoss Technologies Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SNCR) stock fell $0.08, accounting for a 3.13% decrease. Synchronoss opened at $2.55 before trading between $2.56 and $2.44 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Synchronoss’s market cap fall to $218,521,535 on 480,880 shares -below their 30-day average of 615,045.

About Synchronoss Technologies Inc

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

