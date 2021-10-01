Synaptics (SYNA) falls 0.75% on Strong Volume September 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SYNA - Market Data & News Trade

Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares fell 0.75%, or $1.35 per share, to close Thursday at $179.73. After opening the day at $182.85, shares of Synaptics fluctuated between $182.85 and $179.13. 414,764 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 284,263. Thursday's activity brought Synaptics’s market cap to $7,027,178,078.

Synaptics is headquartered in San Jose, California, and employs more than 1763 people.

About Synaptics Inc

Synaptics is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech and security processing.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

