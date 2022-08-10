Synalloy (SYNL) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for August 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SYNL - Market Data & News Trade

Synalloy Corp. (NASDAQ:SYNL) has already risen $2.68 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $13.28, Synalloy has moved 20.18% higher ahead of market open.

The company has risen 2.15% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Synalloy investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Synalloy Corp. visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:25:39 est.

About Synalloy Corp.

Synalloy Corporation is a company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel and galvanized pipe and tube, the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tube, and the production of specialty chemicals.

To get more information on Synalloy Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Synalloy Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

These Stocks are Sending a Signal (like Amazon in 2008) It Isn’t a Recession Until This Group of Economists Says So What You Should Know About Europe's Energy Wars Meatless Meats and Smokeless Smokes