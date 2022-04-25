Swk (SWKH) Rises 2.17% on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SWKH - Market Data & News Trade

Swk Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SWKH) has climbed $0.39 (2.17%) and sits at $17.82, as of 11:32:31 est on April 25.

13,949 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 1.75% over the last 5 days and shares lost 1.69% over the last 30 days.

Swk anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Swk Holdings Corp

SWK Holdings Corporation is a specialized finance company with a focus on the global healthcare sector. SWK partners with ethical product marketers and royalty holders to provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for both SWK's business partners and its investors. SWK believes its financing structures achieve an optimal partnership for companies, institutions and inventors seeking capital for expansion or capital and estate planning by allowing its partners to monetize future cash flow with minimal dilution to their equity stakes. SWK also owns Enteris Biopharma, whose core Peptelligence™ drug delivery technology creates oral formulations of peptide-based and BCS class II, III, and IV small molecules. With Enteris, SWK has the opportunity to grow its specialty finance business by actively building a wholly-owned portfolio of milestones and royalties through licensing activities.

