SVB (SIVB) falls 3.16% for January 27

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares fell 3.16%, or $17.71 per share, to close Thursday at $542.74. After opening the day at $574.88, shares of SVB fluctuated between $584.78 and $538.00. 475,863 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 512,921. Thursday's activity brought SVB’s market cap to $31,851,995,134.

SVB is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and employs more than 3600 people.

About SVB Financial Group

For more than 35 years, SVB Financial Group and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

