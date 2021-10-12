SVB (SIVB) falls 0.59% to Close at $666.51 on October 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SIVB - Market Data & News Trade

Today, SVB Financial Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: SIVB) stock fell $3.98, accounting for a 0.59% decrease. SVB opened at $678.00 before trading between $692.38 and $666.46 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw SVB’s market cap fall to $37,615,494,281 on 367,281 shares -below their 30-day average of 404,396.

SVB employs around 3600 people with a head office in Santa Clara, California.

About SVB Financial Group

For more than 35 years, SVB Financial Group and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world.

To get more information on SVB Financial Group and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: SVB Financial Group's Profile.

