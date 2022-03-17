Sutro (STRO) Gains 4.65% on March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STRO - Market Data & News Trade

Today Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) is trading 4.65% up.

The latest price, as of 12:15:29 est, was $8.90. Sutro has moved $0.395 over the previous day’s close.

93,344 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Sutro has moved YTD 42.88%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Sutro Biopharma Inc

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., located in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company. Using precise protein engineering and rational design, Sutro is advancing next-generation oncology therapeutics.

