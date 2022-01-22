SuRo Capital (SSSS) falls 3.78% to Close at $11.98 on January 21

SuRo Capital Corp (NASDAQ: SSSS) shares fell 3.78%, or $0.47 per share, to close Friday at $11.98. After opening the day at $12.31, shares of SuRo Capital fluctuated between $12.38 and $11.93. 596,825 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 477,304. Friday's activity brought SuRo Capital’s market cap to $344,796,572.

SuRo Capital is headquartered in San Francisco, California..

About SuRo Capital Corp

SuRo Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: SSSS) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

