SuRo Capital (SSSS) falls 0.69% for September 2

Today, SuRo Capital Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: SSSS) stock fell $0.09, accounting for a 0.69% decrease. SuRo Capital opened at $13.10 before trading between $13.23 and $12.91 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw SuRo Capital’s market cap fall to $314,183,704 on 124,673 shares -below their 30-day average of 614,029.

About SuRo Capital Corp

SuRo Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: SSSS) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

