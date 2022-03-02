Surgery Partners (SGRY) gains 3.64% for March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SGRY - Market Data & News Trade

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY), a Brentwood, Tennessee, company, gained to close at $56.42 Wednesday after gaining $1.98 (3.64%) on volume of 625,988 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $58.41 to a low of $54.39 while Surgery Partners’s market cap now stands at $5,040,377,742.

About Surgery Partners Inc

Surgery Partners is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 30 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

