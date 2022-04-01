Surface Oncology (SURF) Falls 2.72% on April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SURF - Market Data & News Trade

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SURF) shares have fallen 2.72%, or $0.08 per share, as on 12:16:55 est today. Since opening at $2.94, 268,729 shares of Surface Oncology have been traded today and the stock has traded between $2.96 and $2.84.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 38.49%.

Surface Oncology is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Surface Oncology Inc

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned clinical-stage programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies: a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (SRF813; preclinical). Surface's novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies.

