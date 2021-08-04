Surface Oncology Inc (SURF) falls 4.26% for August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SURF - Market Data & News Trade

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SURF) shares fell 4.26%, or $0.26 per share, to close Tuesday at $5.84. After opening the day at $6.12, shares of Surface Oncology fluctuated between $6.13 and $5.78. 674,543 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 720,800. Tuesday's activity brought Surface Oncology’s market cap to $253,624,309.

Surface Oncology is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts..

About Surface Oncology Inc

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned clinical-stage programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies: a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (SRF813; preclinical). Surface's novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

