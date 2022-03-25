Supreme Court Justice Thomas's Wife Virginia Urged Overturning 2020 Election

Virginia Thomas, the ultra conservative wife of conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, worked for weeks after the 2020 election to try to convince Mark Meadows, Trump's chief of staff, to work harder to overturn the election results, the Washington Post and CBS News reported on Thursday.

The outlets reported that Thomas and Meadows exchanged 29 text messages to further the big lie that Trump had won the election.

"Sounds like Sidney and her team are getting inundated with evidence of fraud. Make a plan. Release the Kraken and save us from the left taking America down," Thomas said in one text.

The "Sidney" she references is Sidney Powell, one of the Trump campaign's former attorneys who filed multiple lawsuits challenging the election outcome in several states.

Trump's campaign eventually distanced itself from Powell after she claimed without evidence that electronic voting systems had somehow switched millions of Trump votes to Biden.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!..." Thomas wrote in another text. "You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

In February 2021, the Supreme Court rejected Trump's challenges to the election. Justice Thomas, who dissented from the majority opinion, thought that the Court should hear arguments in the case.

_____

