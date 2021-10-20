Supernus (SUPN) falls 3.33% in Active Trading on October 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SUPN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SUPN) stock fell $1.02, accounting for a 3.33% decrease. Supernus opened at $30.68 before trading between $30.74 and $29.59 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Supernus’s market cap fall to $1,576,306,919 on 423,092 shares -above their 30-day average of 372,280.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company markets Trokendi XR® (extended-release topiramate) for the prophylaxis of migraine and the treatment of epilepsy; Oxtellar XR® (extended-release oxcarbazepine) for the treatment of epilepsy; APOKYN® (apomorphine hydrochloride injection) for the acute treatment of hypomobility in advanced Parkinson's disease (PD); MYOBLOC® (rimabotulinumtoxinB) for the treatment of cervical dystonia and treatment of chronic sialorrhea in adults; and XADAGO® (safinamide) as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in PD patients with hypomobility. The Company is also developing several product candidates to address large market opportunities in the CNS market, including SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD; SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump) for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations ("on-off" episodes) in PD; SPN-820 for treatment-resistant depression; and SPN-817 for the treatment of epilepsy.

