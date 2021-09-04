Superior of Companies. (SGC) falls 0.50% in Light Trading on September 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SGC - Market Data & News Trade

Superior Group of Companies Inc.. (NASDAQ: SGC) shares fell 0.50%, or $0.12 per share, to close Friday at $24.09. After opening the day at $24.03, shares of Superior of Companies. fluctuated between $24.21 and $23.88. 35,487 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 38,547. Friday's activity brought Superior of Companies.’s market cap to $383,788,534.

Superior of Companies. is headquartered in Seminole, Florida..

About Superior Group of Companies Inc..

Superior Group of Companies™ formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help its customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. Superior Group provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

Visit Superior Group of Companies Inc..’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Superior Group of Companies Inc.. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Superior Group of Companies Inc..’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Beleaguered Japanese Prime Minister Suga To Resign Amid Dwindling Support East Coast Reels in Ida's Wake; at Least 46 People Dead From Storm South Lake Tahoe Residents Encounter Severe Price Gouging as They Flee Raging Wildfire American Eagle Misses Q2 Estimates as Online Sales Fall and Shoppers Return to Stores