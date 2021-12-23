Superior Industries, (SUP) falls 0.94% in Light Trading on December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SUP - Market Data & News Trade

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP), a Southfield, Michigan, company, fell to close at $4.22 Wednesday after losing $0.04 (0.94%) on volume of 57,559 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $4.30 to a low of $4.19 while Superior Industries,’s market cap now stands at $110,408,185.

About Superior Industries International, Inc.

Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates and partners with customers to design, engineer and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high quality products utilizing the latest lightweighting and finishing technologies. Superior also maintains leading aftermarket brands including ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

