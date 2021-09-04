SuperCom (SPCB) falls 1.63% on Moderate Volume September 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPCB - Market Data & News Trade

Today, SuperCom Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: SPCB) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 1.63% decrease. SuperCom opened at $1.24 before trading between $1.24 and $1.19 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw SuperCom’s market cap fall to $24,198 on 156,474 shares -below their 30-day average of 276,371.

About SuperCom Ltd

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

