Super Micro Computer (SMCI) falls 0.34% in Light Trading on December 8

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares fell 0.34%, or $0.15 per share, to close Wednesday at $43.73. After opening the day at $44.22, shares of Super Micro Computer fluctuated between $44.86 and $43.18. 152,866 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 187,817. Wednesday's activity brought Super Micro Computer’s market cap to $2,233,545,521.

Super Micro Computer is headquartered in San Jose, California..

About Super Micro Computer Inc

Supermicro, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its 'We Keep IT Green®' initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

