Super League Gaming (SLGG) falls 1.44% to Close at $4.10 on August 10

Super League Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares fell 1.44%, or $0.06 per share, to close Tuesday at $4.10. After opening the day at $4.13, shares of Super League Gaming fluctuated between $4.23 and $4.05. 328,678 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 358,229. Tuesday's activity brought Super League Gaming’s market cap to $94,849,064.

Super League Gaming is headquartered in Santa Monica, California..

Super League Gaming is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by patented, proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company's unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

