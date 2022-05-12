Super League Gaming (SLGG) Climbs 6.86% on May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SLGG - Market Data & News Trade

Today Super League Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: SLGG) is trading 6.86% up.

The latest price, as of 12:11:08 est, was $1.09. Super League Gaming has climbed $0.07 so far today.

108,221 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Super League Gaming has moved YTD 56.78%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Super League Gaming Inc

Super League Gaming is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by patented, proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company's unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth.

