Sunpower (SPWR) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for July 28

Shares of Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 28.

Ahead of the market's open, Sunpower stock has risen 13.41% from the previous session’s close.

Sunpower gained $0.9 in the last session and looks to continue today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:40:53 est.

About Sunpower Corp

Headquartered in California'sSilicon Valley, SunPower is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities.

