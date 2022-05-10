Sunnova Energy (NOVA) Loses 4.88% on May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NOVA - Market Data & News Trade

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) has dropped $0.77 (4.88%) and sits at $15.16, as of 12:06:31 est on May 10.

1,608,815 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 12.34% over the last 5 days and shares fell 28.02% over the last 30 days.

Sunnova Energy is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Sunnova Energy International Inc

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. states and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the leading provider of clean, affordable and reliable energy for consumers, and it operates with a simple mission: to power energy independence so homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted™.

