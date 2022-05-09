Sunlink Health Systems (SSY) Falls 2.98% on May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SSY - Market Data & News

Shares of Sunlink Health Systems Inc (NYSE: SSY) fell 2.98% Monday.

As of 12:16:02 est, Sunlink Health Systems is currently sitting at $1.14 and has fallen $0.035 per share.

Sunlink Health Systems has moved 18.97% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 23.70% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-13.

About Sunlink Health Systems Inc

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. invests in healthcare facilities and related businesses located in the Southeast. SunLink’s investment strategy targets environments which link patient service needs with dedicated healthcare professionals to deliver quality, compassionate, and efficient healthcare, products and services. Formed in 2000, SunLink currently holds investments in one community hospital, two skilled nursing facilities, a healthcare technology company, a specialty pharmacy company, and related assets. SunLink’s executive team has over 100 years of combined experience in managing healthcare investments and has a record of success with acquisitions, development, operations and dispositions of healthcare investments.

