Sunlink Health Systems Inc (SSY) gains 3.9680% for July 09

Sunlink Health Systems Inc (NYSE: SSY) shares gained 3.9680% to end trading Friday at $2.62 per share - a net change of $0.1. Shares traded between $2.69 and $2.47 throughout the day.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. invests in healthcare facilities and related businesses located in the Southeast. SunLink’s investment strategy targets environments which link patient service needs with dedicated healthcare professionals to deliver quality, compassionate, and efficient healthcare, products and services. Formed in 2000, SunLink currently holds investments in one community hospital, two skilled nursing facilities, a healthcare technology company, a specialty pharmacy company, and related assets. SunLink’s executive team has over 100 years of combined experience in managing healthcare investments and has a record of success with acquisitions, development, operations and dispositions of healthcare investments.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

