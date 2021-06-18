Sunlands Technology Group - ADR (STG) gains 0.2340% for June 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STG - Market Data & News Trade

Sunlands Technology Group - ADR (NYSE: STG) shares gained 0.2340% to end trading Thursday at $0.94 per share - a net change of $0.0022. Shares traded between $0.99 and $0.94 throughout the day.

About Sunlands Technology Group - ADR

Sunlands Technology Group ('Sunlands' or the 'Company'), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is the leader in China'sonline post-secondary and professional education. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as online professional courses and educational content, to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

