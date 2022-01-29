Sundial Growers (SNDL) gains 5.05% for January 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SNDL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Sundial Growers Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock gained $0.0218, accounting for a 5.05% increase. Sundial Growers opened at $0.43 before trading between $0.47 and $0.42 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Sundial Growers’s market cap rise to $752,746,492 on 67,001,985 shares -below their 30-day average of 78,633,485.

About Sundial Growers Inc

Sundial is a public company and is a licensed producer that crafts cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. The Company's ‘craft-at-scale modular growing approach, award-winning genetics and experienced master growers set it apart. Its Canadian operations cultivate small-batch cannabis using an individualized "room" approach, with 448,000 square feet of total space. Sundial’s brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. The Company's consumer-packaged goods experience enables it to not just grow quality cannabis, but also to create exceptional consumer and customer experiences. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with operations in Olds, AB, and Rocky View County, AB.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

