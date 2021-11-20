Sundial Growers (SNDL) falls 1.87% on Moderate Volume November 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SNDL - Market Data & News Trade

Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares fell 1.87%, or $0.0139 per share, to close Friday at $0.73. After opening the day at $0.76, shares of Sundial Growers fluctuated between $0.78 and $0.72. 112,317,294 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 164,298,670. Friday's activity brought Sundial Growers’s market cap to $1,214,123,312.

Sundial Growers is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta..

About Sundial Growers Inc

Sundial is a public company and is a licensed producer that crafts cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. The Company's ‘craft-at-scale modular growing approach, award-winning genetics and experienced master growers set it apart. Its Canadian operations cultivate small-batch cannabis using an individualized "room" approach, with 448,000 square feet of total space. Sundial’s brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. The Company's consumer-packaged goods experience enables it to not just grow quality cannabis, but also to create exceptional consumer and customer experiences. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with operations in Olds, AB, and Rocky View County, AB.

The Daily Fix

Here's a trending selection from our newsletter, The Daily Fix, that captured readers' attention. Click here to subscribe and get The Daily Fix delivered right to your inbox.

CVS Health To Close 900 US Stores Over Next Three Years

CVS Health will close about 900 US stores over the next three years as part of a larger shift away from retail and toward healthcare services.

Novo Nordisk To Acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $3.3 Billion

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) has agreed to acquire US-based biotech Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (Nasdaq: DRNA) in a $3.3 billion cash deal.

Verizon FiOS Braces for Altice Optimum Market Entry

It looks like we are getting ready to see another competitive battle. This time it is in New York and the tri-state market. Altice USA (ATUS) is getting ready to go into direct competition with Verizon (VZ) FiOS, according to Altice CEO Dexter Goei. Today, Altice reaches 1.26 million people and is planning on reaching 1.5 million by end of 2021. Goei says Altice is planning to move into the Verizon FiOS market area by expanding its network by another million next year.

This sounds like big news and a real competitive threat to Verizon FiOS. Yes, a battle is brewing, but the real question is, will this really matter much to either Verizon, Altice, their customers, investors or the entire industry?

