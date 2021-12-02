Suncor Energy, (SU) falls 2.18% on Strong Volume December 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SU - Market Data & News Trade

Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU), a Calgary, Alberta, company, fell to close at $23.82 Wednesday after losing $0.53 (2.18%) on volume of 14,718,917 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $25.27 to a low of $23.79 while Suncor Energy,’s market cap now stands at $34,665,672,950.

Suncor Energy, currently has roughly 13026 employees.

About Suncor Energy, Inc.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

