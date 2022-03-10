SunCoke Energy (SXC) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SXC - Market Data & News Trade

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) has already gained $0.25 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $8.57, SunCoke Energy has moved 2.92% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 2.39% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for SunCoke Energy investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:15:41 est.

About SunCoke Energy Inc

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke used in the blast furnace production of steel, under long-term, take-or-pay contracts that pass through commodity and certain operating costs to customers. We utilize an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation. Our cokemaking facilities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. We have more than 55 years of cokemaking experience serving the integrated steel industry. In addition, we provide export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk and liquids customers. Our logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports.

