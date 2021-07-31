SunCoke Energy (SXC) falls 2.40% on Strong Volume July 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SXC - Market Data & News Trade

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE: SXC) shares fell 2.40%, or $0.19 per share, to close Friday at $7.73. After opening the day at $7.79, shares of SunCoke Energy fluctuated between $7.92 and $7.65. 1,123,044 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 941,243. Friday's activity brought SunCoke Energy’s market cap to $641,418,974.

SunCoke Energy is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois..

About SunCoke Energy Inc

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke used in the blast furnace production of steel, under long-term, take-or-pay contracts that pass through commodity and certain operating costs to customers. We utilize an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation. Our cokemaking facilities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. We have more than 55 years of cokemaking experience serving the integrated steel industry. In addition, we provide export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk and liquids customers. Our logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports.

Visit SunCoke Energy Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on SunCoke Energy Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: SunCoke Energy Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer