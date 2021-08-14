Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) falls 3.97% on Moderate Volume August 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SNCY - Market Data & News Trade

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) shares fell 3.97%, or $1.37 per share, to close Friday at $33.13. After opening the day at $34.00, shares of Sun Country Airlines fluctuated between $34.31 and $32.79. 132,117 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 221,768. Friday's activity brought Sun Country Airlines’s market cap to $1,893,660,012.

About Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ('VFR') passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

