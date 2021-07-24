Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) gains 0.79% for July 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SUI - Market Data & News Trade

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) shares gained 0.79%, or $1.48 per share, to close Friday at $188.20. After opening the day at $186.84, shares of Sun Communities, fluctuated between $188.77 and $186.75. 481,560 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 508,190. Friday's activity brought Sun Communities,’s market cap to $21,046,149,672.

Sun Communities, is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan..

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 552 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 188,000 developed sites in 39 states and Ontario, Canada.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

