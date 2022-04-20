Summit Wireless (WISA) Falls 4.10% on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WISA - Market Data & News Trade

Today WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA) is trading 4.10% down.

The latest price, as of 12:16:09 est, was $1.17. Summit Wireless dropped $0.05 so far today.

15,897 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Summit Wireless has moved YTD 12.23%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About WiSA Technologies Inc

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea.

