Summit Wireless (WISA) falls 3.90% in Light Trading on September 14

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA) shares fell 3.90%, or $0.12 per share, to close Tuesday at $2.96. After opening the day at $3.06, shares of Summit Wireless fluctuated between $3.11 and $2.93. 184,972 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 342,293. Tuesday's activity brought Summit Wireless’s market cap to $45,234,119.

About Summit Wireless Technologies Inc

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

