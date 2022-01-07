Summit (SMMT) falls 4.02% on Moderate Volume January 6

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) shares fell 4.02%, or $0.11 per share, to close Thursday at $2.63. After opening the day at $2.64, shares of Summit fluctuated between $2.69 and $2.55. 88,676 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 322,532. Thursday's activity brought Summit’s market cap to $256,988,996.

About Summit Therapeutics Inc

Summit Therapeutics, empowered by its Discuva Platform, the Company's innovative antibiotic discovery engine, led by Dr. Ventzislav Stefanov and supported by BARDA and Carb-X funding, intends to be the leader in patient and physician friendly paradigm shifting antibiotic innovation. Its new mechanism antibiotics are designed to become the patient-friendly, new era standard-of-care, by working in harmony with the human microbiome to treat prospective patients suffering from infectious disease, initially focussing on Clostridioides difficile infections ("CDI") which is estimated to impact over 3 million patients worldwide annually. Commercialization of ridinilazole for the treatment of CDI is subject to regulatory approvals. The overriding objective of Summit Therapeutics is to create value for patients, hospital infectious disease care givers, community based infectious disease healthcare providers, as well as healthcare payors around the world. Currently, Summit's lead product candidate ridinilazole is engaged in two global phase III trials, Ri-CoDIFy 1 & 2, each enrolling 680 patients vs standard of care (Vancomycin) for the treatment of C. difficile infections.

